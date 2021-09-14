Start With Hello Week to begin Sept. 20 at Hannah Crawford Elementary
NORTH ROBINSON – Hannah Crawford Elementary School will celebrate Start With Hello Week beginning the week of Sept. 20. Start With Hello is a project from Sandy Hook Promise, a national nonprofit organization founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012. The intent is to honor all victims of gun violence by turning tragedy into a moment of transformation.
