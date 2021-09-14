TMSG: School Faculty Surprise Custodian With Car

Mr. Chris is the head custodian at Unity Grove Elementary School in Atlanta. Turns out Mr. Chris has been walking to work and his fellow co-workers came together to help him out. Two faculty members, Ms. MacDonald and Ms. Combs collaborated to raise money to get a car for Mr. Chris. They raised enough to purchase a car with about 76,000 miles on it for a little more than $1,500. And as it turns out, it was Mr. Chris' favorite type of car.