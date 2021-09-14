CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Lyons joins MinnPost Tonight lineup

By Tanner Curl
MinnPost
MinnPost
 7 days ago
We’re excited to add Nancy Lyons, CEO of Clockwork and advocate for making work better, to the lineup for MinnPost Tonight, our LIVE virtual talk show with local cultural luminaries. Also in the lineup: musician Chastity Brown; Du Nord Social Spirits Founder Chris Montana; photographer Wing Young Huie; and host Adia Morris. Our guests will discuss their work and what it means to be a Minnesotan in 2021, all while enjoying a few laughs and raising critical funding for MinnPost’s public-service newsroom.

