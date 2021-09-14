CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid: Swansea Bay health board advises return of school Covid rules

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools in one Welsh health board area have been advised to reintroduce some Covid measures after a large number of positive cases. Secondary pupils in the Swansea Bay area have been encouraged to take lateral flow tests twice weekly. Face masks should also be worn on school transport and in...

www.bbc.com

