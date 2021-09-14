CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Your iPhone 12+ Dolby Vision HDR Videos Can Finally Be Shared Online | How to Showcase Dolby Vision Videos

By Jesse Hollington
idropnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs much as some folks like to castigate Apple for lagging behind its Android counterparts, there have been many occasions where the iPhone has broken new ground and gotten well ahead of the curve. One of the best recent examples of this is a new iPhone 12 feature introduced last year that’s so ahead of its time that the rest of the internet is still catching up.

www.idropnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
CELL PHONES
Fox News

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Apple Tv 4k#Hdr#Dolby Vision Creations#Sdr
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Save over $300 with this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal at Walmart

There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals from different retailers, giving you the chance to purchase a massive screen for your home theater setup for cheaper than usual. If you don’t know where to start, you might want to begin by browsing Walmart TV deals, which includes a $312 discount for this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV that brings its price down to just $388, from its original price of $700.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV: Which streamer is best for Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, HBO Max in 2021?

Looking for a cheap, easy way to get streaming video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV Plus and everything else on to your TV? You have two excellent choices: Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Roku had long been the most popular name in streaming devices, but Amazon's Fire TV system has been gaining ground and both now boast over 50 million users, respectively. At CNET we've spent countless hours testing devices from both platforms and in general both work great. Most of the Roku and Fire TV devices we've reviewed have received an 8.0 (excellent) rating or higher.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Roku Streaming Stick 4K adds Dolby Vision, better connectivity

At the tail end of 2021, Roku has a new Roku Streaming Stick 4K made for the masses to access smart streaming content on their big-screen TV. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K will appear in stores and online alongside the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+, a device which is very similar to the 4K, but adds the Roku Voice Remote Pro to the equation. These devices will be launched with Roku OS 10.5, with new functionality in the Roku mobile app for iOS and Android.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

These are the best Android phones with the best battery according to the OCU, forget about the charger

There are many aspects to consider when buying a new mobile phone. In addition to the design or the camera, more and more people are looking at the battery life, since there is nothing worse than living every day with the uncertainty of whether the phone battery will reach us until the end of the day or if we will run out of it at the most inopportune moment. If you are thinking of changing your old mobile, then we are going to show the mobiles with the best battery according to the OCU so you forget to go out every day with the charger in hand.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Vimeo And Dolby To Bring Premier Quality Video Experience To Millions Of Apple Users

Vimeo enables videos to be viewed and shared in Dolby Vision HDR within the Apple ecosystem. Vimeo, the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution, today announced a first-to-market launch with Dolby, to enable hosting, sharing, and playback of videos created in Dolby Vision® on Apple devices. Starting today, millions of Apple device users can now use Vimeo to unlock the same professional-quality video technology embraced by the world’s top storytellers.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Photography Review

Vimeo brings Dolby Vision HDR playback to millions of Apple devices

Vimeo and Dolby announced that Vimeo is the first to market to allow users to host, share and play iPhone videos shot in Dolby Vision within the Apple ecosystem. Vimeo writes, 'Starting today, millions of Apple device users can now use Vimeo to unlock the same professional-quality video technology embraced by the world's top storytellers.'
TECHNOLOGY
petapixel.com

Vimeo Now Supports Upload and Playback of Dolby Vision Content

Vimeo has announced that it is the first to bring the ability to host, share, and playback videos shot in Dolby Vision and uploaded through Apple devices. The launch comes as Dolby and Vimeo have partnered to allow Apple device users to upload and share content that has been recorded in Dolby Vision onto Vimeo without having to worry about how the HDR format translates and instead can know that anything uploaded to Vimeo will look the same as it does on their devices.
INTERNET
whathifi.com

Paramount+ has quietly upgraded more movies to 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos

Great news for home cinema lovers (and potentially worrying news for Netflix): a gaggle of new movies are now available in glorious 4K on Paramount+. The American-owned subscription video on-demand streaming service only launched in the US in March, but it is coming to Sky in 2022 meaning that Sky Cinema subscribers in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria will get free access to it. And now, it has casually upgraded a slew of movies in its streaming library to 4K Ultra HD resolution.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy