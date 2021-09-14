CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Judgment' Ending Explained: The Unique Detective Thriller

Cover picture for the articleOriginally released in 2018 and given the remaster treatment for next generation consoles in early 2021, Judgment was a successful spin-off of the legendaryYakuza franchise. Featuring new protagonist Takayuki Yagami as a disgraced lawyer-turned-detective, the game follows Yagami as he and a small group of associates track down an eye-gouging serial killer while slowly revealing a larger conspiracy involving the government, law enforcement, rival Yakuza gangs and an experimental new Alzheimer’s drug. In the grand tradition of the Yakuza series, there are also hundreds of thugs to beat down, stray cats to round up, hostess clubs to visit, and tons of retro SEGA arcade games to while away the hours. With the release of sequel Lost Judgment right around the corner, let’s catch up on how the adventures of Yagami and gang wrapped up in the original Judgment.

