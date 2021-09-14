Downtown Houston Hotel Restaurant With Celebrity Chef Cred Taps Into Local Talent
Rosalie Italian Soul in the C. Baldwin Hotel at 400 Dallas initially opened with celebrity chef Chris Cosentino guiding the menu. The casually elegant, 70s-themed Italian-American eatery, named for Cosentino’s grandmother, temporarily closed in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s now finally reopening on Wednesday, September 15, but with a new executive chef who’s replacing Sasha Grumman, who left to be on the 18th season of reality competition series Top Chef. However, the new executive chef has a Houston pedigree and experience with a popular local restaurant.houstonfoodfinder.com
