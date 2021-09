Elon Musk celebrated the first ‘all civilian’ space launch last week by his company SpaceX, but the lack of a response from US president Joe Biden means he isn’t on cloud nine.The four tourists launched into space from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday night, orbiting the planet for three days before landing safely back on Earth on Saturday.Inspiration4 follows launches from fellow billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, who both entered space in July.After news broke of Saturday’s successful splashdown, Musk tweeted: “Congratulations @Inspiration4x!”However, one person who is yet to say the same is Biden – probably because he’s...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO