Virginia doctors treat Afghan evacuees on flights overseas
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some Virginia doctors are taking their skills to the skies as the United States continues to safely evacuate Afghans. Dozens of doctors with the Medical Society of Virginia have volunteered to provide care to Afghan evacuees on flights while traveling overseas. U.S. Sen. Mark Warner requested help from the Medical Society of Virginia in late August after realizing people on flights from Afghanistan were sick.www.wfxrtv.com
Comments / 0