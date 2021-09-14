Privileged Access Management: The Future of Cyber Resilience
Attacks against critical infrastructure and government agencies have been surging. Some attackers want to extort money; others intend to steal data. But the victims all have one thing in common: they need to be able to fend off attacks and recover so they can continue to perform their functions. That’s where cyber resilience comes in, a cornerstone of digital safety helped along by good privileged access management (PAM).securityintelligence.com
Comments / 0