Christopher Nolan Breaks From Warner Bros., Chooses Universal for His Next Movie

By Adam Chitwood
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since his 2001 film Memento, filmmaker Christopher Nolan will be making a movie that will not be distributed by Warner Bros. Per Deadline, Universal Pictures has landed the rights to finance and distribute Nolan's next movie, which will focus on J. Robert Oppenheimer's role in the development of the atomic bomb. Nolan wrote the screenplay himself and will direct, and with Universal coming out the victor the film now has a greenlight with an eye towards starting production in the first quarter of 2022.

