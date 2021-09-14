CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flavor Flav Lays Out His Demands for Chuck D Before Public Enemy Reunion

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 7 days ago

Flavor Flav says Chuck D is actually the one stalling any sort of reunion for Public Enemy — as Chuck’s saying — but now Flav is laying out a solution to their standoff. We got him Monday at LAX, and asked for an update on where things stood with his partner in rhyme. Remember, we spoke to Chuck earlier this year, and at the time, he made it seem like FF was blocking the iconic group from rekindling things and touring.

