Flavor Flav Lays Out His Demands for Chuck D Before Public Enemy Reunion

Public Enemy – the legendary super group that launched a musical revolution – have announced they will bring their classic videos to the world in newly remastered HD for the first time. The remastered HD version of Public Enemy’s “911 Is a Joke” from the group’s third album, Fear Of A Black Planet, is out now. The video, on platform for the first time ever, represents a seminal moment in the group’s history; one that brings Public Enemy forward as forefathers of a visual revolution that can now be celebrated digitally. Throughout the next two months and leading into the 30th anniversary of the landmark album, Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Black, UMe will be releasing a mix of music videos that have previously never been available digitally and classic videos remastered in HD formats for the first time on Public Enemy’s official YouTube channel, CHANNEL ZERO.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO