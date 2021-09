Now that’s a headline I never thought I would write. It might be, however, one of my favorite ones ever. The Swedish House Mafia trio has been everywhere recently. Yesterday, they delivered a stunning performance at the VMAs. The trio performed their two newest songs, ‘Lifetime’ and ‘It Gets Better. This, however, might end up not being the biggest SHM news for the week. Right at the end of their performance, Swedish House Mafia played a sneak peek of their upcoming track. Swedish House Mafia officially has a collaboration with The Weeknd incoming!

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO