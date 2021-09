AT&T’s WarnerMedia has sold the celebrity news and gossip brand TMZ to Fox Corp. The deal will see the notorious tabloid founded by Harvey Levin operate under the Fox broadcast network umbrella. In addition to its websites, TMZ has also had a syndicated TV series, TMZ on TV, since 2007, and a spinoff series TMZ Sports on FS1. Fox’s owned and operated stations were the launch partner for the syndicated show, and keep airing the program, which had been earlier renewed through the 2022-2023 season. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but someone familiar with the sale pegged the value of...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO