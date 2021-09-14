Team GB set to be stripped of Tokyo 2020 4x100m medal after CJ Ujah positive B sample

CJ Ujah, left, tested positive for two banned substances in August and his B sample has now come back positive too

Team GB is set to be stripped of the silver medal it won in the 4x100m event at Tokyo 2020, after sprinter CJ Ujah's B sample came back positive.

Ujah was suspended last month after his A sample tested positive for two banned substances.

The case has been referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD), and while there has been no confirmation as yet that Britain will lose one of its medals from the summer Games in China, it is expected that that will be the case, with Canada being upgraded to silver and China being bumped up to the bronze medal position - unless Ujah can produce a justifiable reason for how the substances got into his body.

Ujah's 'A' sample tested positive for Ostarine and S-23, both of which are banned substances.

Ostarine is an anabolic agent, which the UK Anti-Doping Agency describes as having a similar effect to testosterone, while S-23 is a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator which is said to have similar anabolic properties to anabolic steroids.

Speaking after news of his positive A sample - which was taken on the day of the final - broke last month, Ujah maintained he had done nothing wrong.

"To be absolutely clear, I am not a cheat and I have never and would never knowingly take a banned substance," Ujah said. "I love my sport and I know my responsibilities both as an athlete and as a team-mate."

Ujah's teammates in the relay final were Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.