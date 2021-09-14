Megan Fox Changes Into Sultry Mini Dress for Met Gala After Party with Machine Gun Kelly
These twin flames are looking hotter than ever. Following the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, September 13, Megan Fox traded her fiery, red lace up gown for an equally sultry one-shoulder Dundas x Revolve mini dress and strappy stilettos. And though boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly couldn't make it to the star-studded fashion event—he had a show in Central Park with Travis Barker—he joined at Manhattan's Cathédrale restaurant for an after party.www.eonline.com
