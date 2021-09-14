CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bad Hats – “Milky Way”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a few days, the Minneapolis trio Bad Bad Hats will release their good, good new album Walkman. They’ve already shared the early songs “Detroit Basketball” and the title track, and now they’ve dropped the sparkling power-pop banger “Milky Way,” a supremely catchy piece of DIY fuzz-pop. The “Milky Way”...

www.stereogum.com

floodmagazine.com

20 Songs You Can Find Bad Bad Hats Walking To

There’s a specific nostalgia tied to the term “Walkman,” one which—extremely old man voice—recalls the intentionality of selecting physical media over the infinite options of the cloud, as well as the simplicity of that media in a pre-gecs era. The technology was so primitive that you couldn’t cleanly skip a track, making a focused listen to a full cassette (whether purchased or recorded yourself from the radio) the best way to consume it, while its portability lent itself to being the perfect walking (or roller skating) companion.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Bad Bad Hats Deliver Magnetic Pop Hooks on Walkman

Since becoming a band almost a decade ago, Bad Bad Hats (Kerry Alexander, Chris Hoge and Con Davison) have been grinding as one of the most low-key, beloved acts amongst Minnesota DIY royalty. With an affinity for mid-’90s garage-rock choruses, pop-punk lyricism and glazed vocals, the trio stake their sound in stories of nostalgia and honesty fused with bouncing melodies you can’t get out of your head. Whether you discovered the group through the eternal perseverance of their early hit “Super America,” Spotify-curated playlists, or their supporting stints on tour with The Front Bottoms, Hippo Campus and The Beths, they have lived on through multiple eras of indie rock already, with their signature still intact and translated to perfection on Walkman, their first release in three years and strongest to date.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Grouper – “Ode to the blue”

It’s been a few years since Liz Harris released any of the spectral, expansive music that she records under her Grouper moniker. Next month, though, Harris will release Shade, a new album of Grouper songs recorded over the course of 15 years. Harris has already shared the early track “Unclean Mind,” which marked a return to the acoustic-guitar reveries of the older Grouper records. Today, Harris has followed that song with “Ode to the blue,” another song built around nothing more than Harris’ voice and an acoustic guitar.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Webbed Wing – “Make A Dime”

When you call your album What’s So Fucking Funny? and put a knife-wielding clown on the cover, you have my attention regardless of what the music sounds like. Ditto when the great Will Yip produces your record and signs you to his Memory Music label. So I went into the new Webbed Wing single predisposed to like it, but I assure you the music itself is worthy of such affection.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Chvrches – “Cry Little Sister” (Gerard McMann Cover)

Last month, Chvrches released their new album Screen Violence. The group got the Cure’s Robert Smith to guest on lead single “How Not To Drown,” and they remained in a gothed-out ’80s zone all through the album’s rollout, covering Echo & The Bunnymen and trading remixes with John Carpenter. It seems like they’re not out of the zone yet. Today, Chvrches have shared their take on “Cry Little Sister,” the immortal theme from the 1987 classic The Lost Boys.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Demersal’s Majestically Brutal Screamo EP Death Routines

Right now, there’s so much good screamo coming out that it’s hard to keep all these bands straight, but I’m here to tell you that you should make some room for the Danish band Demersal. Demersal has been around for a few years now; they released an EP in 2017 and a full-length last year. A few months ago, Demersal and fellow Danish screamo band Regarding Ambiguity dropped a split that really impressed us. Today, Demersal have followed that with a new EP called Death Routines, and it kicks serious amounts of ass.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Low Life – “Agony & XTC”

The Sydney, Australia-based band Low Life have announced a new album, From Squats To Lots: The Agony And XTC Of Low Life, the follow-up to their 2019 album Downer Edn. Today, they’re releasing the album’s lead single, “Agony & XTC,” an energetic and pummeling scrawl. Check out a music video for the track below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream LURK’s Hard-Rockin’ Debut Album Around The Sun

The members of the Chicago band LURK come from their city’s hardcore scene, but they aren’t really a hardcore band. Frontman Kevin Kiley said that the band was shooting for a particular sound when they formed — “Ramones meets Devo meets B-52’s meets the Cramps” — but they don’t really sound like that, either. Instead, LURK sound a bit like what might’ve happened if a mean, scrawny ’90s noise-rock band got really into Thin Lizzy and the Cars. (Mean, scrawny ’90s noise-rock bands probably were into Thin Lizzy and the Cars, but they generally weren’t very demonstrative about it.)
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Church Girls – “Basement”

The charged-up and melodic Philly indie band Church Girls announced their signing to the great UK record label Big Scary Monsters last month with the released of their single “Separated.” This week they’re back with another new song and details on their new album. The LP is called Still Blooms,...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Amygdala & Listless’ Great New Split LP

I have been waiting for this shit. From where I’m sitting, the San Antonio band Amygdala is one of the greatest punk bands in the world right now. Amygdala’s sound draws on screamo, crust, sludge metal, and a whole lot of other stuff, and it uses all those ingredients to make the most epically angry noise I’ve heard in a long time. Two years ago, Amygdala released Our Voices Will Soar Forever, and it was my favorite hardcore album of 2019. Today, Amygdala are back, and they’ve brought friends.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Gold Dust – “Oh Well”

Stephen Pierce has made hardcore music with Ampere and shoegaze with Kindling and the Easthampton, MA-based musician also has a long-running interest in folk music from the ’60s and ’70s, which is what he’s channeling in his new solo project Gold Dust. Today, Pierce is announcing its debut album, also called Gold Dust.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Stereogum

Nothing – “La La Means I Love You” (The Delfonics Cover)

Next month, Nothing are releasing The Great Dismal B-Sides, which is exactly what it sounds like: a collection of tracks recorded during the sessions for the Philadelphia heavy-music-to-shoegaze band’s 2020 album The Great Dismal. Last month, they shared the new song “Amber Gambler.” Today, they’re sharing another track, a cover of the Delfonics’ 1968 soul classic “La-La (Means I Love You).” Frontman Domenic Palermo says:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Earthlings”

Last month Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announced B-Sides & Rarities: Part II, a sequel to their beloved B-Sides & Rarities compilation that picks up in 2005, where that one left off. Upon announcing the comp they shared “Vortex,” a previously unreleased tracking dating to 2006. Today they’ve got another one from the archives, a haunting ballad called “Earthlings” from 2018-2019 that, according to Cave, “some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions.” He calls it “the missing link that binds Ghosteen together. A lovely song that just got away…” Listen below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Smashing Pumpkins Play “Quiet” For The First Time In 27 Years At Riot Fest

The Smashing Pumpkins headlined Riot Fest 2021 in their Chicago hometown last night. They took the opportunity to dust off a few rarities, performing Siamese Dream‘s “Quiet” live for the first time in concert (as opposed to during this meet-and-greet) since 1994, “Crush” for the first time since 2008, and “Shame” for the first time since 2010. They also played their more recent tracks “The Colour Of Love,” “Wyttch,” and “Ramona” live for the first time ever. Watch them do “Quiet” and check out the full setlist below.
CHICAGO, IL
Stereogum

Stream Koma’s Exhilarating Noise-Shredded Hardcore Debut Internment Failure

Koma are a band out of London and Leeds playing a strain of aggressively noisy hardcore that sounds like an army of robots murdering each other with chainsaws and lasers while an endless barrage of bombs drop from the sky. Their debut album Internment Failure, out now on La Vida Es En Mus, comprises 12 tracks of relentless sonic violence — the kind of punk that hits like black metal, perpetually frantic and static-laden, with vocals that split the difference between war cries and righteously infuriated rants.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Lone – “Realise”

Next month, Matt Cutler, the UK producer who goes by the name Lone, will release Always Inside Your Head, his first new album in five years. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Hidden By Horizons” and “Mouth Of God,” and both of them are bangers. Now, Cutler has also shared the hazy, twinkly new track “Realise.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Eels – “Good Night On Earth”

Around this time last year, Eels released a new album, Earth To Dora, which the band has not been able to tour behind just yet. A couple months ago, they announced that they would be embarking on a tour in spring 2022, kicking off in Europe in March before heading to the States in May. And it looks like they’ll have yet another album in tow. Today, the Mark Oliver Everett-led project has announced another full-length, called Extreme Witchcraft, which will be out at the end of January. Listen to lead single “Good Night On Earth” below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Julie Doiron – “You Gave Me The Key”

Julie Doiron has had a hand in many music projects over the past decade — most notably, perhaps, her 2019 team-up with Mount Eerie, Lost Wisdom pt. 2 — but she hasn’t released a proper solo album under her own name since 2012’s So Many Days. That’ll change this November when she puts out her new full-length I Thought Of You, which she’s introducing today with the rousing and twangy “You Gave Me The Key.” “This is a song about a new beginning,” Doiron said in a statement. “It’s the first one we recorded in the studio for this new album. It makes me really happy and I can’t wait for you to hear it!” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hear She & Him Previously Unreleased Cover Of Madonna’s “Holiday”

She & Him, the fashionably retro pop project of movie and TV star Zooey Deschanel and Monster Of Folk M. Ward, felt pretty central to the indie zeitgeist at their peak. But their most enduring legacy may be their Christmas albums, the first of which turns 10 years old next month. To celebrate the anniversary of A Very She & Him Christmas, the duo is releasing a vinyl reissue featuring previously unreleased tracks from those sessions. One of them is out today.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Annie Blackman – “Glass House”

Annie Blackman has been releasing singles all year, most recently the very good “Glitch” last month. Today, she’s back with another one, “Glass House,” a strummy and melodic soarer with some cutting lines: “But who’s to say that I got fucked/ A game’s a game and luck is luck/ I’m not a loser/ I’m a winner in a rut.”
MUSIC

