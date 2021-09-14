CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints CB Marshon Lattimore reportedly week-to-week after thumb surgery

By Erin Walsh
 7 days ago
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The 25-year-old earned his third Pro Bowl selection last year after finishing the 2020 season with 59 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. New Orleans rewarded Lattimore by signing him to a five-year, $97.6 million extension earlier this month.

Lattimore was questionable for the Saints' Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury. He ended up playing but suffered a thumb injury in New Orleans' 38-3 win.

With Lattimore sidelined, 2021 third-round pick Paulson Adebo and Desmond Trufant will have to pick up the slack.

Adebo looked good in his NFL debut, intercepting Aaron Rodgers and recording three tackles. Meanwhile, Trufant had one tackle on 12 defensive snaps.

The Saints will look to keep their momentum going this weekend against Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers before facing the New England Patriots in Week 3.

