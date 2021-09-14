CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NFL Player's Pregnant Daughter Shot Dead In PA

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
Former NFL and Penn State football player Brandon Short's pregnant daughter was shot and killed on Monday, local police say.

Karli Short, 26, of McKeesport (Allegheny County) was found with a gunshot wound to her head by first responders on the 300 block of 25th Street, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests had been announced as of Tuesday, authorities said.

Brandon Short currently lives in London and is a retired Goldman Sachs business analyst. He took to social media to express his grief, posting the following on Facebook:

Her friends and extended family have also been sharing about their loss on the platform:

Karli Short was a graduate of McKeesport high school and currently worked at UPMC, according to her Facebook.

She was pregnant with her first child at the time of the shooting, as reported by multiple media outlets.

She is survived by her family, friend her two God children and a long extended family, according to Facebook.

Details about her funeral and memorial services have not been released.

Anyone with information about her shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 38

MsChelle
5d ago

THIS IS ABSOLUTELY HORRIFYING!!!! WHAT US THIS WORLD COMING TO LORD HAVE MERCY. I wouldn't be surprised if the baby's daddy had something to do with this

Reply
17
Cynthia Hall
6d ago

Prayers and condolences to the family and friends, I am so sorry for your loss. may her soul be at peace and may GOD grant the family peace at this difficult time. 💔⚘🌹

Reply
13
Linda Watts
7d ago

Sending prayers and condolences to her family. May her soul rest in the loving arms of our heavenly father. Hoping they catch the person or persons that did this double murder. Send them to prison for life

Reply
12
