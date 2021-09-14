Ex-NFL Player's Pregnant Daughter Shot Dead In PA

Cause Of Death, ID Revealed For Three Mile Island Nuclear Plantâ€¦

Memorial For Actor Michael K. Williams Held In Harrisburg [Videâ€¦

Former NFL and Penn State football player Brandon Short's pregnant daughter was shot and killed on Monday, local police say.

Karli Short, 26, of McKeesport (Allegheny County) was found with a gunshot wound to her head by first responders on the 300 block of 25th Street, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests had been announced as of Tuesday, authorities said.

Brandon Short currently lives in London and is a retired Goldman Sachs business analyst. He took to social media to express his grief, posting the following on Facebook:

Her friends and extended family have also been sharing about their loss on the platform:

Karli Short was a graduate of McKeesport high school and currently worked at UPMC, according to her Facebook.

She was pregnant with her first child at the time of the shooting, as reported by multiple media outlets.

She is survived by her family, friend her two God children and a long extended family, according to Facebook.

Details about her funeral and memorial services have not been released.

Anyone with information about her shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.