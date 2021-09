ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) — Researchers at the University of Georgia have discovered a drug that could possibly be used to battle Covid-19. The drug is Probonecid. Probonecid is a drug used to primarily treat gout. This could also be the first oral medication to safely treat patients with mild Covid symptoms. Researchers also say it could possibly be taken if you have been in contact with someone who has the virus.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO