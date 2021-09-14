CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chestertown, MD

House of the Week: Widehall

By Jennifer Martella
chestertownspy.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Widehall” was built in 1769 on the Chester River at a time when Chestertown vied with Annapolis as an important port. Through the years, many prominent people called “Widehall” home. The builder and original owner, Thomas Smythe, was one of the wealthiest men of that time due to his being a merchant, shipbuilder and shipowner who traded with the British West Indies. He also became Head of the State’s provisional government and served in this office until 1776. In 1782, after service to Washington Collage as a founder and benefactor, he was appointed its first Treasurer. Other well-known owners were Robert Wright, Governor of Maryland between 1806 and 1809 and Ezekiel Chambers, State and United States Senator and Judge of the Court of Appeals.

chestertownspy.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

After fence-mending Biden-Macron call, French envoy to return to U.S.

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House saying it had erred in cutting a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris.
POTUS
CNN

FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements

(CNN) — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide. Petito's remains were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park, officials said. She was first reported missing by her family on September 11, after Laundrie returned home from the road trip without her on September 1.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
Local
Maryland Business
City
Chester, MD
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Annapolis, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Lawmakers say police reform talks are over

A bipartisan group of lawmakers spearheading police reform negotiations say their talks are officially over amid deep divisions that they weren't able to overcome. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who has been negotiating with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) for months, said on Wednesday that those talks had ended without a deal to reform police tactics and put new accountability measures in place.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy