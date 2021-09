For the Z Fighters in the insanely popular Shonen series of Dragon Ball, the two ways that characters normally fuse is with the Potarra Earrings and the fusion dance, with these methods responsible for the creations of Vegito and Gogeta respectively. During the Tournament of Power Arc, we witnessed the two female Saiyans from Universe Six fuse using the former, but one artist has imagined what Kefla would look like if Caulifla and Kale had instead decided to fuse using the fusion dance rather than the earrings that are normally seen hanging from the ears of the Kaioshins.

