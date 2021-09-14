CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pohlad-owned Lake Minnetonka home sells for more than $10M

By Shaymus McLaughlin
 7 days ago
A five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Lake Minnetonka home owned by members of the Pohlad family has sold for more than $10 million.

The property, described in the listing as an "unprecedented Lake Minnetonka estate," is located at 2209 Huntington Point Rd. E. in Wayzata. Built in 2010, the 8,580-square-foot home sits on a 1.35-acre lot that features more than 160 feet or shoreline.

It's just across the water from big Island Regional Park.

Tom (son of Twins co-owner Robert Pohlad) and Linda Pohlad had owned the home. It last sold in 2017 for $7.25 million, Hennepin County records show.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue (DOR) shows RSLT Holdings LLC purchased the home from Tom and Linda Pohlad this summer for $10.375 million.

It will be used as a single-family home, the DOR records say.

Here's what the rest of the real estate listing says about the property:

"This thoughtfully designed home offers formal and informal spaces, French doors opening to the gorgeous backyard & walls of windows overlooking the lakeshore at every turn. Spacious Owner's suite featuring a luxurious closet with large center island, and spa-like bath with oversized steam shower and waterside private deck. Large guest suite, three junior bedrooms with shared deck, bonus room, hobby room & laundry room complete the upper level. Enjoy the meticulously landscaped grounds with expansive stone patio and two sets of stairs down to the shore, pool and outdoor family room with fireplace- the perfect blend of indoor & outdoor living. Six-car garage including detached heated/ air conditioned garage. Storage outbuilding for boat + pool accessories."

Tom Pohlad is currently CEO of PaR Systems, which is under the Pohlad Companies umbrella.

Disclaimer: Bring Me The News was previously owned by Pohlad Companies.

