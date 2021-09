If you go on a drive down Main Street, you’ll probably see “Help Wanted” or “Now Hiring” ads for several businesses, primarily fast-food restaurants. Over the past year and a half, a labor shortage has crept across the nation and made its way to Maryville. But the complex issue of economic growth, as a whole, is not all negative for the town of 11,600.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO