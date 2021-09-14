Annual Lee Music Recital this Sunday in Buchanan

[SUBMITTED PHOTO]

The 16th Annual Music Recital by Mike Lee’s students will be held again this year at Limestone Park in Buchanan on Sunday, Sept. 19, beginning at 2 p.m. There is a rain date of the 26th. Last year being a dark time of Covid the recital at the park turned into a very positive experience so the students voted to do it there again this year.

The event is free but donations are accepted. Some of the donations will go to the ministries of Limestone Park. Limestone will provide food and drinks at the concession stand, which was a big hit last year. Parking attendants will park cars in a typical drive-In format, or bring a lawn chair and sit by your car.

The recital will be shorter this year so Lee hopes you can stay until the very end as there is a grand finale of the song “I’ll Fly Away” with all of the students on stage. At that time the students will pose for pictures.

This year’s special guest will be J.D. Sutphin, who owns Big Lick Entertainment. J.D. comes wearing several hats in the music industry so his vase knowledge and experience should enlighten and encourage the students. The students are asked to move their chairs close to the stage and soak in the performances of all students. Lee wants the students to learn and grow form this recital and to come to their next lesson with discussion of the performances.

Lee is seeing his students performing out in public more these days and the community involvement is a big sign of success in his eyes. A young bluegrass group that has evolved from Lee’s teaching is Pico Road, who will be performing during the recital.

David Austin has been at the past 15 recitals helping as stagehand and often performing a song or two.

For more information, call Lee at 254-2784