Online coding school Treehouse, formerly based in Portland, lays off most of its staff

By Mike Rogoway
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Treehouse, which launched in Portland a decade ago in an ambitious effort to teach software development online, plans to lay off most of its staff by the end of the month. CEO Ryan Carson didn’t answer emailed questions about the cutbacks, but said in a brief reply Tuesday that “we are going to continue to serve our students and customers.” Carson, who moved to Connecticut last month, said Treehouse is no longer based in Portland and that its remaining staff now works remotely.

