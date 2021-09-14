CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security recipients still on track for biggest cost-of-living hike in years

By Kevin Tampone
AL.com
 7 days ago
People who receive Social Security payments, including senior citizens and workers with disabilities, are still on track for a major increase in their benefits in 2022. Beneficiaries could see their payments rise by 6.2% in January, according to a recent estimate from the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group for seniors. That would be the biggest cost-of-living hike since 1983, when a 7.4% increase took effect.

