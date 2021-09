It doesn’t take much for Monsignor Farrell to get up for matches against St. Francis Prep these days. In fact, prior its latest CHSAA AA encounter against the Terriers, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say the Lions were champing at the bit to square off against the Queens school and it’s not just because the Terriers are the defending CHSAA AA city champions.

QUEENS, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO