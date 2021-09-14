College Announcements for Sept. 15 Edition

Local students earn doctorates at E&H

On Saturday, August 14, 31 students at Emory & Henry’s Health Sciences Campus graduated with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. Local students who graduated included Annalee Quesinberry of Fincastle and Isaac Podell of Roanoke.

Hatcher earns master’s degree

Emory & Henry’s Health Sciences Campus graduated 27 students on August 14 with a Master’s of Physician Assistant Studies at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. Payton Hatcher of Troutville was one of the recipients.