College Announcements for Sept. 15 Edition
Local students earn doctorates at E&H
On Saturday, August 14, 31 students at Emory & Henry’s Health Sciences Campus graduated with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. Local students who graduated included Annalee Quesinberry of Fincastle and Isaac Podell of Roanoke.
Hatcher earns master’s degree
Emory & Henry’s Health Sciences Campus graduated 27 students on August 14 with a Master’s of Physician Assistant Studies at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. Payton Hatcher of Troutville was one of the recipients.
Comments / 0