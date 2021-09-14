CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Macron wants more transparency about police wrongdoings

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron announced measures to make the police more transparent about wrongdoings, including the publication of internal investigation reports and the creation of a parliamentary monitoring body, in efforts to improve public confidence eroded by scandals in recent years. Macron's speech Tuesday in a police...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Police Forces#Ap#French#The National Assembly#Senate#The Interior Ministry#France Info#Parliament#Amnesty International
