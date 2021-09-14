DAR Chapter tours ‘250+1 Years of Delight’ exhibit

Members of the Botetourt County Chapter of the DAR gathered on August 21 at the History Museum of Western Virginia. They were led on a curator’s tour of the “Botetourt County: 250+1 Years of Delights” exhibit which is on display by the Historical Society of Western Virginia and O. Winston Link Museums.

Founded in 1770, Botetourt was named after the popular Virginia Governor Norborne Berkeley, or Lord Botetourt. At its creation, the county continued west to the Mississippi River. The Great Wagon Road ran through Botetourt from Philadelphia, and Fincastle was one of the last towns one could obtain necessary supplies before migrating west or south. For this reason it attracted a number of skilled craftsmen, including gunsmiths, potters, clockmakers, cabinetmakers, silversmiths, and many others.

Throughout the galleries one will find items of all sizes, collected from both museums and private collections across the country. Several themes are found in the exhibit: early families, Lewis & Clark, kitchenware, artisans, craftsmen, textiles and more.

The museum is located at 101 Shenandoah Avenue, Roanoke in the former passenger station of the N&W Railway. The exhibit will be open through November 2.