CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Botetourt County, VA

DAR Chapter tours ‘250+1 Years of Delight’ exhibit

Fincastle Herald
Fincastle Herald
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rir8F_0bvijHDH00

Members of the Botetourt County Chapter of the DAR gathered on August 21 at the History Museum of Western Virginia. They were led on a curator’s tour of the “Botetourt County: 250+1 Years of Delights” exhibit which is on display by the Historical Society of Western Virginia and O. Winston Link Museums.

Founded in 1770, Botetourt was named after the popular Virginia Governor Norborne Berkeley, or Lord Botetourt. At its creation, the county continued west to the Mississippi River. The Great Wagon Road ran through Botetourt from Philadelphia, and Fincastle was one of the last towns one could obtain necessary supplies before migrating west or south. For this reason it attracted a number of skilled craftsmen, including gunsmiths, potters, clockmakers, cabinetmakers, silversmiths, and many others.

Throughout the galleries one will find items of all sizes, collected from both museums and private collections across the country. Several themes are found in the exhibit: early families, Lewis & Clark, kitchenware, artisans, craftsmen, textiles and more.

The museum is located at 101 Shenandoah Avenue, Roanoke in the former passenger station of the N&W Railway. The exhibit will be open through November 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Fincastle Herald

College Announcements for Sept. 15 Edition

On Saturday, August 14, 31 students at Emory & Henry’s Health Sciences Campus graduated with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. Local students who graduated included Annalee Quesinberry of Fincastle and Isaac Podell of Roanoke. Hatcher earns master’s degree. Emory & Henry’s Health Sciences Campus...
COLLEGES
Fincastle Herald

New bench installed in Fincastle honoring Carol Brenner

Five members of Historic Fincastle Inc., along with Town Manager David Tickner, installed two new benches outside the Voter Registration Office in Fincastle. The benches were made by Twist ’n Turns in Roanoke. One of the benches honors the 250th Anniversary of Botetourt County. The other bench honors the memory of Carol Brenner, past president of HFI and longtime resident.
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

‘Never forget.’

Last Saturday at Buchanan Town Park, the Botetourt community participated in the annual 9-11 Memorial Walk. The event honored the men and women who tragically lost their lives in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the downed plane in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

Celebrate Historic Fincastle

Submitted by Historic Fincastle Inc. The September 18 Fincastle Festival is almost here! So, what can attendees look forward to seeing and experiencing? As noted in last week’s article, you will have amazing music throughout the event in Courthouse Square. Your food choices will include BBQ, nachos, steak sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, Italian Ice, pork rinds, funnel cakes, lemonade, and various other delights! But what else?
FINCASTLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Fincastle, VA
County
Botetourt County, VA
Botetourt County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Fincastle Herald

Church News for Sept. 8 Edition

Troutville Baptist is hosting back-to-school event Sept. 11. Area children are invited to Troutville Park on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a back-to-school fun time. The event will include free hot dogs, games, prizes, drawing, and free school supplies, sponsored by Troutville Baptist Church. Annual Community Fall...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
Fincastle Herald

New Freedom Farm invites the public to attend its “Freedom Fest 2021” opening this weekend

Freedom Fest 2021 is an event spread over three weekends in September; the 11th – 12th, 18th – 19th, and 25th – 26th. The event will occur at the farm and will feature craft and food vendors, raffle items, live music, and information about wild mustangs. The event is a fundraiser for New Freedom Farm and will bring awareness to the farm’s mission of “healing heroes through horses.”
FESTIVAL
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County History for Sept. 8 Edition

This is a watercolor painting of the Fincastle Presbyterian Church. The church was organized in 1771 as the Anglican Church of England when Fincastle and Botetourt County were under English rule. During the Revolutionary War it was abandoned and the Tories went into hiding. After the Act of Religious Freedom was passed in 1786, the church building was used by dissenters, chiefly Presbyterians. In 1840, the existing structure was remodeled and became the Fincastle Presbyterian Church it is today. Mrs. Lewis Twyman donated this painting to the Botetourt Historical Museum.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Museum#Dar#Philadelphia#Dar Chapter#O Winston Link Museums#Lewis Clark#The N W Railway
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt DAR Chapter remembers 9/11 with special exhibit at the Fincastle Library

Saturday, September 11, 2021 will be the 20th anniversary of the day that changed Americans’ lives forever. The attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States. Four commercial airliners were hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists and used to hit three buildings: the North Tower and the South Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan, and the west side of the Pentagon. The passengers in the fourth aircraft attempted to regain control of their aircraft; this flight was ultimately diverted from its intended target, which investigators believe was either the White House or the Capitol Building.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Fincastle Town Council meets on Thursday

This Thursday, the Fincastle Town Council holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the Old District Courthouse. At the meeting, the council plans to discuss further information about the upcoming Fincastle Festival taking place next weekend. Council will also discuss the fundraising event at the historic Santillane. The event...
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Buchanan Dates to Remember for Sept. 8 Edition

Second Sunday Dinner – Enjoy Second Sunday Curbside Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 12 with pick up from 12 noon until 1 p.m. The Historic Wilson Warehouse is offering curbside meals to go featuring homemade meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, baby peas, dinner roll, and dessert for $12. Proceeds help preserve the Historic Wilson Warehouse. Orders must be placed by Friday, Sept. 10. To place an order, email hlgleason1@gmail.com or leave a message at 540-597-2399; include your name, phone number or email, and the number of meals you wish to order. You will receive a confirmation call or email for your order..
BUCHANAN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fincastle Herald

BRE meeting Tuesday in Daleville

The Botetourt Retired Educators will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Bellacino’s in Daleville. All retired school personnel living in the area are invited. Most of our members have retired from Botetourt County Schools. Others retired from another school system and live in Botetourt County. Registration will begin at...
DALEVILLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Build-A-Kit Night at Bellacino’s on Monday

September is National Preparedness Month and the Botetourt Department of Fire & EMS encourages everyone to take action and build an emergency preparedness kit. To help accomplish this, the department is holding a Build-A-Kit night where families or households can build a starter emergency kit for free and learn about supplies that are necessary during an emergency.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County, VA
34
Followers
47
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Botetourt County News

 https://fincastleherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy