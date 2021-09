CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte got a behind-the-scenes tour of the massive new Terminal Lobby Expansion Project at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday. The project, which costs $608 million, will change the way air travelers enter the Charlotte airport. In the coming months, visitors will see more room for ticketing and baggage claim. The airport said the ultimate goal is to allow for more flights in and out of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO