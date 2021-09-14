CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

NZ Dollar on Unsteady Hround ahead of GDP

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Zealand dollar moved higher earlier in the day but has since surrendered these gains. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7114 down 0.06% on the day. New Zealand releases GDP for the second quarter on Wednesday, and the kiwi could have a banner day. The consensus stands at a whopping 16.3% gain (YoY). Granted, the consensus is significantly inflated since it is in comparison with Q2 of 2020, when Covid-19 was at its height. Still, a double-digit gain would point to strong economic activity and investors would likely give a thumbs-up to the New Zealand dollar. The New Zealand dollar has barreled higher, with gains of 1.1o% in August and 0.97% in September. The RBNZ has been forced to delay plans to hike interest rates, but a strong GDP report is sure to fuel speculation of a rate hike in the coming months. There’s little doubt that RBNZ policymakers are itching to raise rates – after the August policy meeting, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby stated that “a 50 basis point move was definitely on the table”.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower Ahead of Fed Meeting; Yuan Weakens

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower in early European trade Tuesday, slipping from a month high, ahead of the start of this week’s crucial Federal Reserve meeting, while the yuan remained under pressure over China Evergrande Group’s debt woes. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks...
MARKETS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Canadian Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Supported Near 1.7450 but Tiring Above 1.7550

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.6930-1.7054. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.7387-1.7450. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Canadian Dollar exchange rate has established itself in a narrow 1.7450-to-1.7550 trading range but could stress both of those confines over the coming days as the Loonie digests local election results.
CURRENCIES
theedgemarkets.com

Ringgit closes lower versus US dollar ahead of US Fed meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 20): The ringgit slid against the US dollar in the week’s first trading day amid jitters ahead of the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) meeting which starts tomorrow. At 6 pm, the local note fell to 4.1905/1950 from 4.1700/1730 at last Friday’s close. Bank Islam chief economist...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Gdp#Us Dollar#Core Inflation#Interest Rates#Nzd Usd#Rbnz#Covid#The Federal Reserve#Fed
investing.com

Dollar Climbs to Month-High on Safety Flows Ahead of Fed Meeting

Investing.com - The dollar pushed higher in early European trade Monday, rallying to a month-high on the back of safety flows given concerns about the health of Chinese property giant Evergrande and ahead of this week’s crucial Federal Reserve meeting. At 2:35 AM ET (0735 GMT), the Dollar Index, which...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Australian Dollar Gains Could Fade Ahead of 1.92

- GBP/AUD attempts to recover 1.89 ahead of weekend. - May see levels close to 1.92 on any fresh AUD declines. - Could slip to 1.8676 on further AUD attempt at recovery. - Would leave GBP/AUD’s 2021 uptrend intact on the charts. Image © Adobe Images. GBP/AUD reference rates at...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

NZ Q2 GDP Data Smashes Expectations and Boosts NZDUSD

Growth was driven by a 2.8% q/q rise in the services industry, which makes up about two-thirds of the NZ economy, aided by primary industries including agricultural that increased by +5% q/q and goods production +1.3%q/q. The data confirms the booming state of the economy before the current Level 4...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index looks offered around 92.50 ahead of data

DXY alternates gains with losses around 92.50. The dollar bounces off post-CPI drops near 92.30. Industrial Production, Mortgage Applications next of note in the docket. The greenback starts the Wednesday’s session in the old continent on the backfooting around the 92.50 zone when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD stays calm above 0.7100 ahead of New Zealand GDP data

NZD/USD looks to close modestly higher on Wednesday. New Zealand economy is expected to grow at an annual rate of 16.3% in Q2. US Dollar Index stays near 92.50 ahead of US Retail Sales data. After dropping to 0.7074 earlier in the day, the NZD/USD pair reversed its direction and...
RETAIL
DailyFx

NZD/USD Analysis: Kiwi Dollar Pushes Higher on Strong Q2 GDP Data

NZD/USD, New Zealand Dollar, New Zealand GDP, RBNZ – Talking Points. Q2 GDP jumps 17.4% YoY & 2.8% QoQ, well surpassing expectations. Auckland remains under strict lockdown to curb recent surge in Covid cases. NZD/USD pushes higher on the back of strong data, eyeing 0.7150. New Zealand posted strong results...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

NZ GDP June Quarter 2021 Review and RBNZ OCR Forecast Update

GDP rose by 2.8% in the June quarter, following a 1.4% rise in March. That was above our top-of-the-market forecast and well above the RBNZ’s prediction. With the June quarter GDP result pointing to strong momentum in the economy before the current lockdown, a sharp V-shaped recovery now looks even more likely when lockdown conditions are eased.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a break of 0.7125/50 around NZ GDP

NZD/USD bulls are in charge leading into the NZ GDP data coming up. The price is resisted but on a positive outcome, the 0.7120s will most likely come under pressure. From a top-down analysis perspective, the market is trading in a bullish bias into the Gross Domestic Product data:. When...
MARKETS
invezz.com

DXY: US dollar index outlook ahead of US retail sales data

The US dollar index pared back earlier losses after the latest US inflation data. The US dollar index pared back earlier losses after the latest US inflation data. Focus shifts to the upcoming US retail sales numbers. The US dollar index (DXY) pared back earlier losses after the US published...
RETAIL
Reuters

Asia shares mixed, dollar steady ahead of U.S. inflation data

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Asia's share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday, as investors awaited U.S inflation data for more clues on the health of the world's largest economy and when the Federal Reserve could start to taper its stimulus. China's tightening grip on...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower Ahead of Key CPI Release

Investing.com -- The dollar edged lower Tuesday, with traders waiting for the release of the latest U.S. inflation numbers for guidance on the timing of the start of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus withdrawal. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index , which tracks the greenback against a basket...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy