Fantasy football waivers: Should you keep or cut these 9 players ahead of Week 2?

You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 2 of fantasy football in 2021.

But it’s likely there aren’t as many things written about who you should be dropping to grab those players. That’s what this weekly column — keep ’em or dump ’em! — will hopefully answer for you: Some help in the debate over who you should keep or drop in order to improve your team.

The waiver wires are filled with players you should be thinking about grabbing … so let’s run through which players might worth dropping for them.

1

RB Michael Carter, New York Jets

Tevin Coleman got nine carries. Ty Johnson got four, and Carter got four for six yards. I think it’s safe to drop him in a backfield that will clearly be a three-headed monster going forward.

VERDICT: Drop him

2

RB Malcolm Brown, Miami Dolphins

Another situation with too many cooks in the kitchen — Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed got work too. I’d say if you want to pick up Elijah Mitchell or Mark Ingram, he’s worth dropping.

VERDICT: Drop him

3

WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

There was volume (seven looks, five catches) but the yardage wasn’t there against a tough Rams defense. I’d give it another week or two to see what happens before dropping him.

VERDICT: Keep him

6

QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

I know he played against the Bills, but man, I don’t know. It looks like the same Big Ben of last year, and that’s not great news for the Steelers. I guess I’d hang on to him for one more week to see how he does against the Raiders, but if he’s middling? Feel free to let him go.

VERDICT: Keep him (for now)

7

WR A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals

I doubt he’s on a lot of fantasy teams this year, but if so, you can jettison him. Christian Kirk appears to be the No. 2 receiver in Arizona.

VERDICT: Drop him

8

WR Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

There’s reason for alarm given that Ja’Marr Chase broke out in Week 1 and Tee Higgins was second behind him. But hang on to Boyd to see what happens in the next couple of games. I might bench him though.

VERDICT: Keep him

9

RBs Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills and Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers

Two surprise healthy scratches. I’d keep them both, especially Sermon after the Raheem Mostert injury, but with Moss, if he’s out again this week, feel free to release him.

VERDICT: Keep them