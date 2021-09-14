Duke developing screening tool to spot people at risk for suicide
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Health researchers say a tool they created to screen patients for suicide risk is more accurate than methods currently being used. Their study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, outlines a streamlined 23-point checklist that focuses on established red flags for future suicide attempts — including previously attempting or considering suicide, psychiatric hospitalizations, substance use disorders and self-injuries that are not suicidal.www.cbs17.com
