Duke developing screening tool to spot people at risk for suicide

By Joedy McCreary
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Health researchers say a tool they created to screen patients for suicide risk is more accurate than methods currently being used. Their study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, outlines a streamlined 23-point checklist that focuses on established red flags for future suicide attempts — including previously attempting or considering suicide, psychiatric hospitalizations, substance use disorders and self-injuries that are not suicidal.

Raleigh, NC
Health
