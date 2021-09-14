CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacie Sings The Blues and Needs A Home

By Baxter
 7 days ago
Once again, we had a good chat with Kate from Tri County Humane Society about this weeks adoptable pet. Not only is Lacie a great dog for any family, she also sings the blues. A bit out of tune but it's the effort that counts.... Meet Lacie! Lacie is the...

