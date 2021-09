Week 2 of the fantasy football season is in the books and overreaction Mondays is still in the air. However, we need to remain calm with our fantasy football players. Some teams might be a desperate 0-2, but that doesn’t mean it’s ok to make rash decision. Imagine thinking about cutting a player that you spent high draft capital on after just two weeks of football. You sound crazy.

