The Met Gala Beauty Had 1 Theme This Year: Crystals, Crystals, and More Crystals

By Tori Crowther
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Met Gala returned on Sept. 13, 2021 after a year hiatus. The theme was "American Independence," and many celebrities interpreted that with embellished beauty looks. From Amanda Gorman and Saweetie's hair to Julia Garner and Ella Emhoff's makeup, crystals were everywhere. Celebrities didn't just walk down the 2021 Met...

