CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

The global automotive diagnostics is expected to reach USD .6 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

The global automotive diagnostics is expected to reach USD .6 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing applications of cloud diagnostics, neural networks and artificial intelligence, governments initiatives, due to increasing environmental concerns, intense competition in the car manufacturing, need for reduced recalls and warranty repairs by highlighting specific issues, offering oems a direct line of communication with the customer and rise in the use of electronics in vehicles due to digitalization and connected mobility across the automotive industry.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) market was valued at USD 780 million in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth of 9.1% of CAGR during forecast period in 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) market was valued at USD 780 million in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth of 9.1% of CAGR during forecast period in 2026. From demand side the growth is attributed to Hassle-free driving experiences offered by dual clutch transmissions (DCT) along with changing and improving customer preferences; and from the supply side the growth is majorly driven by increasing stringent regulations about carbon footprints. Dual clutch transmission improves the engine efficiency and to lower the carbon emissions.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global automotive curtain airbags market was valued at USD 3.05 billion in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth of 4.12% of CAGR during the forecasted period in 2026.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global automotive curtain airbags market was valued at USD 3.05 billion in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth of 4.12% of CAGR during the forecasted period in 2026. Automotive curtain airbags are a side airbag which protects the head of the passenger or river in the collision or accident. The curtain airbags get instantaneously opened when a collision happens. The curtain airbags are deployed at the door rail above the window.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

The global intelligent traffic Management Market valued at USD 20.53 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 40.22 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7 %.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global intelligent traffic Management Market valued at USD 20.53 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 40.22 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7 %. Intelligent traffic Management market estimates the revenue generated by the solutions deployed in the cities for urban traffic management. These solutions are used to minimize congestion. The most outstanding ITS solutions include intelligent signaling systems, traditional signaling and video surveillance systems, route guidance systems and intelligent video management systems. The demand for intelligent traffic Management Market is dependent on factors such as strong population growth and hyper-urbanization in developing countries, as well as government initiatives on transportation management based on smart city models. As the deployment of intelligent transportation solutions in smart cities increases, the intelligent traffic management market is expected to gain a lot over the forecast period. Additionally, an increasing number of vehicles, a growing population and hyper-urbanization is expected to generate the need to update existing systems. A growing number of smart cities and the growing adoption of IoT should open new growth opportunities. Government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are also expected to drive growth in the sector over the forecast period.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delphi Automotive#Hybrid Electric Vehicle#Automobile#Usd#Reports And Data#Ai#Carbon Monoxide Lrb#Nitrogen Oxide#Nitrogen Dioxide#No2#Hc
bostonnews.net

Kraft Paper Market Size Worth To Reach USD 22.38 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data

Increasing demand for recycled paper bags and kraft paper over polyethylene for carrying and packaging products at supermarkets and malls such as food products is expected to open up a range of lucrative opportunities for growth of companies operating in the market. In addition, rising preference for materials that are compliant with green regulations suggested by FDA is boosting demand for kraft paper and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Driver Override Systems market was valued at USD 1.01 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% from 2019 to USD 3.56 Billion in 2026.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Driver Override Systems market was valued at USD 1.01 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% from 2019 to USD 3.56 Billion in 2026. Driver Override Systems refer to the smart pedal and brake override systems. It is a smart technology that is made up of sensors that recognize the mixed signals and electric malfunctions of the vehicle that are related to the fuel pedal and brake pedal. In cases where the accelerator or brake pedal is activated, it observes and eliminates the activation of the accelerator and thus stops the vehicle in a safe manner. This helps in avoiding any severe accidents and thus helps the driver in maneuvering the vehicle safely. Rising demand for Driver Override systems in the autonomous driving vehicles is one of the factors attributing to the growth of the market over the forecasted period. Another factor that is adding to the growth of the market is the increasing demand for luxury and high end vehicles in developing as well as developed regions of the world. However, lack of awareness about the Driver Override Systems amongst the minds of the customers is the major factor restraining the growth of the market through 2026.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Dystrophin Market To Reach USD 13.02 Billion By 2026 With CAGR of 47% | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dystrophin Market was valued at 0.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.02 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 47% percent. The growth of the dystrophin market is more in countries such as U.S, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, South Korea, and the United Kingdom; where key muscular dystrophy drugs are available in the market.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Software
Las Vegas Herald

The global mountain bike size is expected to reach USD 5.34 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period

The global mountain bike size is expected to reach USD 5.34 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving revenue growth are rising focus on development of more durable and sturdy bikes, rising preference for bike sports, increasing preference for adventure tourism, and increasing number of individuals focusing on improving physical health and fitness. Mountain bikes are types of bicycles that are particularly designed for riding on rocky and uneven terrain. Mountain bikes or bicycles are mainly ridden off-road, on mountain trails, single tracks, and other uneven and unchartered paths.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Cheese Ingredients Market to Reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cheese Ingredients Market was valued at USD 97.08 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0%. Cheese is a concentrated form of milk. Cheese is available as natural and processed cheese. Some of the natural cheese are mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cottage cheese, etc. Natural cheese holds a significant share in the cheese ingredients market due to the rising number of health-conscious consumers.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Siding Market Set to Hit New Highs: Expected to Reach USD 118.50 billion by 2027

Siding Market Size – USD 87.26 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Rapid urbanization in developing countries. The global siding market is expected to remain in a highly competitive and fragmented landscape in the near future, consisting of several small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, the market is likely to be driven by increasing population and increased purchasing power of people worldwide.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

The global body in white (BIW) was valued at USD 74.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 88.9 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 2.2% CAGR during the forecast period

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global body in white (BIW) was valued at USD 74.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 88.9 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 2.2% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). The major drivers of the growths are – robust growth in commercial car production globally, increasing usage of high cost material, reduction in the vehicle weight to reduce the fuel economy and meet the emission standards; however, the is expected to face headwind due to the high cost of manufacturing methods is considered as a restraining factor for the growth in the.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size to Reach USD 15.15 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 22.6% | Reports and Data

Rising awareness about the therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol and growing medical uses of CBD are the major market growth drivers. The global cannabidiol (CBD) market size is expected to reach USD 15.15 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 22.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The most important factors driving market revenue growth are rising awareness about the medicinal uses of CBD and increasing government approvals for cannabidiol use in numerous consumer products. Increasing research & development activities related CBD, increasing incorporation of CBD in a wide range of food and beverage products, rising health consciousness among consumers, and growing demand for cannabis in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care industries are other major factors expected to support market growth during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Connected Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026

The global Connected automotive infotainment system market is forecasted to reach USD 53.28 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the emergence of cloud based applications in automotive industry. Connections to cloud-based solutions, such as Google Maps, or Nokia's Ovi Maps, allow access to the three elements of navigation-the roads, local POIs, and Location-Based Services (LBS) content.
NFL
Las Vegas Herald

BTX Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Reports and Data's latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global BTX industry. Authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The Global BTX Market is forecast to reach USD 274.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. BTX or commercially known as Hydrogenated Pyrolysis Gasoline (HPG) is the mixture of three simplest aromatic hydrocarbons namely Benzene, Toluene, and Xylene. Most of these aromatic hydrocarbons comes in the liquid form with an aromatic odor. BTX aromatic hydrocarbons are typically produced from double hydrogenation of the Raw Pyrolysis Gasoline (RPG) or debutanized aromatic concentration process, deriving from the catalytic reforming of naphtha in the petroleum refinery plant. The continuous expansion of the fuel additives, paints & coatings, cleaning agent, foams, and polymeric applications, others are some of its widely used end-usages. Use of these hydrocarbons as the chemical solvent or chemical intermediate in the manufacture of plastics, surfactant, rubber, adhesives, detergent, explosives, lubricants, drugs, and pesticides, to name a few are expected to primarily drive the demand of this market throughout the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Chloromethane Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020-2027

The global Chloromethane Market is forecast to reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for methyl chloride as a solvent in petroleum refining is also expected to raise global market. Chloromethane, widely known as methyl chloride, is a member of the organic compound halo alkane group. It is indeed a colorless, highly flammable gas that has a sweet smell that is heavier than air, too. In chemical plants, methyl chloride is generally synthesized by simmering sulfuric acid, sodium chloride, and methanol combination. The chemical compound is primarily used for producing methylate silicone in the manufacturing of silicone polymers. It was also used in refrigerators earlier, but chemicals such as Freon have now taken over.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Disposable Syringes Market Size, DROT, Porter's, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Disposable Syringes Market was valued at USD 7,969.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 12.13 Billion by 2028, and register a CAGR of 5.30%. The market is mainly driven by the rising incidence of chronic illnesses requiring injections, advancement of technology, incorporation of IT within the healthcare industry, high amounts of investment, and improved R&D efforts. A disposable syringe is a small, simple piston pump based medical tool used to administer injections of intravenous drugs into the bloodstream, or to draw a blood sample from a patient's body.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2028

The Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market is expected to reach USD 228.38 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment is also known as an electric charging point or electric vehicle charging station. The chargers and the components that are built to create them are known as EVSE. They increase safety by facilitating two-way communication within the electric vehicle and the charging station. Electric buses and other large electric vehicles are growing in demand in this market, respectively. While electric buses are available commercially, larger heavy-duty vehicles are still under development.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook To Reach USD 44.91 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

The global Soft Magnetic Materials market is forecast to reach USD 44.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the electrical and automotive industries with the growing needs for headphones, gamepads and controllers, mobile phones, alternators, and electric motors. However, volatile prices of raw materials arising necessity for exploring and adopting other content as a substitute to reduce the overall cost of the operation and hence, will be hampering the demand of the soft magnetic material market.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy