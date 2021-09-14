CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Data in Healthcare Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Cisco, Cerner Corporation, Dell, SAP

 7 days ago

Global Big Data in Healthcare Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Big Data in Healthcare market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Big Data in Healthcare market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

Las Vegas Herald

Wireless health market size is expected to reach USD 315 billion by 2025 | IBM, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Wireless Health Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Wireless Health including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Wireless Health investments till 2029. The report does...
Las Vegas Herald

Service Virtualization Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Service Virtualization Market is forecasted to reach USD 2,452.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for service virtualization is experiencing rapid growth in IoT and cloud computing devices due to the ease of access by the users. The more advanced test quality conditions and the fast processing time are some of the factors for market growth.
Las Vegas Herald

Labeler Market Size, Key Market Players, SWOT, Revenue Growth Analysis, 2021-2028

The global Labeler Market is expected to reach USD 7.75 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rise in the adoption of automatic labeling machines and emergence of packaging robots with advanced sensors, vision technology, and laser detection ability.
Las Vegas Herald

Ophthalmic Equipment Market worth $63.3 Billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Product (OCT, Fundus Camera, Ultrasound, Ophthalmoscope, Phoropter, Slit Lamp, Perimeter, Keratometer, Tonometer, IOL, Excimer Laser, OVDs, Phacoemulsification) End User (Hospital, Consumer) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to reach USD 63.3 billion by 2025 from USD 52.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of eye diseases, and technological advancements in ophthalmic devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
Las Vegas Herald

Green Cement Market Size, Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

A new report by Reports and Data estimates that the Global Green Cement Market will reach USD 44.86 Billion from USD 23.16 Billion in 2020, delivering a CAGR of 8.7% through 2028. A significant rise in the construction activities in emerging economies, shifting focus towards the adoption of alternative fuels from waste or renewable materials, and growth in initiatives to reduce carbon emissions are the factors driving green cement market growth.
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Enterprise Application Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The Mobile enterprise application market is expected to grow from USD 49 billion in 2018 to USD 98 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for secured and real time sharing of corporate data, increasing digitalization of workplaces and mobile workforces with various operating systems, need for effective productivity of employees and organization, increasing demand for cloud based solutions and high demand of M2m and IoT By Telecom companies are some of the driving factors of the market. For instance, Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting e-governance, i.e., the use of information and communication technology for the use of information and communication technology for government services, exchange of information, communication transactions, integration of various stand-alone systems and services between government and citizen, business, government, employees as well as back-office processes and interactions within the entire government framework.
Las Vegas Herald

Cast Elastomers Market Applications, Products, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The detailed market intelligence report on the Cast Elastomers Market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Cast Elastomers Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Cast Elastomers Market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Cast Elastomers Market landscape.
Las Vegas Herald

Money Transfer Agencies Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants MoneyGram International, TransferWise, Finablr, Ria Financial Services

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Money Transfer Agencies Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Western Union Holdings Inc, TransferWise Ltd., Finablr, MoneyGram International, Inc, Ria Financial Services, Xoom Corporation, Remitly Inc., WorldRemit Ltd, SMALL WORLD FINANCIAL SERVICES & Azimo Limited etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Glycerol Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the glycerol market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the glycerol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%-7%. In this market, biodiesel is the largest segment by source, whereas personal care is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increased consumer spending, growing adoption of healthy lifestyle, and expansion of various end-use industries.
Las Vegas Herald

Near-Infrared Imaging Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2027

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Forecast to 2028. The Near-Infrared Imaging study sheds light on industry profiles across several countries and regions. The extensive document is a rich source of information on market size, share and growth rate. The industry profiles discussed in the Near-Infrared Imaging report further identifies market segmentation, profit, and competitive landscape and offers forecast information on industry performance and trends for the period, 2020 to 2027. The detailed report offers comprehensive analyses about a particular market situation within a geographic region..
Las Vegas Herald

India Construction Chemicals Market growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025

A new research report presents an overall analysis of India's construction chemicals market. This report depicts every detail related to the market and the dynamics impacting revenue growth. The general observation of the market shows that India is progressing rapidly in every industry sector. With rapid advancements taking place in every sphere, an exponential growth is foreseen in India's construction and construction chemicals market. This research report titled 'Construction Chemicals Market: India Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025' reveals that the market is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 2,600 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
Las Vegas Herald

Durable Medical Equipment Market Share, Forecast, Revenue, Demand, Growth and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Forecast to 2027. The global durable medical equipment market size is expected to reach USD 305.17 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of disabled care centers and surgical and outpatient services, hospital, and elderly care homes, and major prevalence of cancer, ophthalmic ailments, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, and gynecological disorders, coupled with rapidly increasing geriatric population, continuous technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing are some major factors boosting revenue growth of the global durable medical equipment market. Durable medical equipment is designed to manage various medical conditions, illnesses, and offer therapeutic benefits and convenience to patients.
Las Vegas Herald

Healthy Biscuits Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Pladis, Mondelez, Britannia, Parle

Biscuits are bakery products, prepared from wheat flour, sugar, fat, leavening agent, and some other additional ingredients. The biscuits are classified into three types based on dough used; short or soft dough biscuit, hard dough, and crackers. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants and loss of manpower, which has reduced the production of healthy biscuits. In some countries, the biscuit manufacturers were exempted from the lockdown restrictions, but the procurement of raw material led to a shortage of production.
Las Vegas Herald

Charcoal Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

Reports and Data's latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global Charcoal industry. Authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The global charcoal market is expected to reach USD 6.80 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Charcoal finds extensive usage as a fuel in metallurgical smelting applications. The charcoal possesses a fixed carbon content, which lies in the range of around 50.0% to about 95.0%. The fixed carbon content of charcoal is crucial in metallurgy processes, as it is accountable for the reduction of iron oxides of the iron ore for the production of the metal. Brazil is the only nation across the globe that deploys charcoal on a large scale in blast furnaces used in the production of steel, as a heat source, along with providing carbon monoxide for reduction of iron ore.
Las Vegas Herald

The Fall Detection System Market To Put Forth Innovation As The Foundation To Growth (Reaching US$ 600.0 Million) Between 2019 to 2029

The Fall Detection System Market is expected to reach US$ 600.0 Million at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2029. Tech-driven innovation is the trend that the healthcare vertical would be resting on in the forecast period. With precision medicine being the focal point, extensive research is being carried out in every arm of the healthcare vertical. The status quo is expected to stay unchanged even in the forecast period.
Las Vegas Herald

Car E-Commerce Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | CarGurus, AutoTrader, CarsDirect, Kelley Blue Book

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Car E-Commerce Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Car enthusiast Forums, CarMax, Renrenche.com, TrueCar, Carvana, Cars.com, Inc, CarsDirect, AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book, Renrenche, Autolist, CarGurus, Edmunds, Instamotor, Hemmings, Amazon, Guazi.com, AutoTempest, UXIN GROUP & Cheyipai etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Tissue Paper Market is in Huge Demand | KCWW, Kruger Products, WEPA

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Tissue Paper Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [Toilet Paper, Facial Tissue, Paper Towel, Wipes & Others], Applications [Residential & Commercial] & Key Players Such as Kruger Products, Unicharm Corporation, Essity, Metsa Group, Georgia-Pacific, Cascades Tissue Group, Hengan, CMPC, APP (Asia Pulp & Paper), KCWW, Procter & Gamble, Sofidel Group & WEPA etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the COVID-19 Outbreak- Tissue Paper report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud APl Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Google, IBM, Microsoft

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Cloud APl Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cloud APl market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Las Vegas Herald

Over the top (OTT) Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

The over-the-top (OTT) market is expected to grow from USD 40 billion in 2018 to USD 128 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The rapid proliferation of smartphones and portable devices, very low or no cost of availing OTT services with a growing tendency towards original content and live video streaming is expected to drive the growth of OTT market. Other factors estimated to fuel the market growth are increasing use on internet, availability of high speed internet services, free trials of OTT services, upsurge in adoption of Cloud Media Processing, experimentation with new models for content monetization, consolidation and strategic partnership among competitors, high tendency to use social media and the upgrade the OTT services without the need to invest in infrastructure development.
Las Vegas Herald

Vacuum Gas Oil Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2021-2028

The global vacuum gas oil market is expected to reach USD 564.48 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Vacuum gas oil finds application as an intermediate feedstock that can improve the output of valuable diesel and gasoline in refineries. Lightweight shale crude oils like Eagle Ford can produce vacuum gas oil direct from primary distillation.
