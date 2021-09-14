Augmented Analytics Software May See A Big Move | Oracle, Yellowfin, ThoughtSpot

The Mobile enterprise application market is expected to grow from USD 49 billion in 2018 to USD 98 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for secured and real time sharing of corporate data, increasing digitalization of workplaces and mobile workforces with various operating systems, need for effective productivity of employees and organization, increasing demand for cloud based solutions and high demand of M2m and IoT By Telecom companies are some of the driving factors of the market. For instance, Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting e-governance, i.e., the use of information and communication technology for the use of information and communication technology for government services, exchange of information, communication transactions, integration of various stand-alone systems and services between government and citizen, business, government, employees as well as back-office processes and interactions within the entire government framework.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO