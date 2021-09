On Thursday, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Texas’ S.B. 8, which bans abortion after six weeks with no exception for rape or incest. The DOJ’s intervention came a week after the Supreme Court refused to block the law by a 5–4 vote on account of “complex and novel” procedural questions. Because it represents the United States, the Justice Department has certain advantages over the private plaintiffs who brought the suit that failed to stop the law, including the ability to sue Texas directly. But it is unclear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland’s gambit will succeed—or hand SCOTUS an opportunity to further insulate S.B. 8 from judicial review.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO