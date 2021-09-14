The global Connected automotive infotainment system is forecasted to reach USD 53.28 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Market was valued at USD 15.99 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 68.97 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 21.32%. ACC refers to a technology that enables the provision of assistance to the driver to control the vehicle in the motorway. The system is able to successfully take control over the accelerator, brake and engine and aids in the maintenance of time-gap with the car ahead. The vehicle control is able to collect information from the on-board sensors which are of many types such as laser, radar, LiDAR, or other multiple sensors. It is known by various names including dynamic control. The Increasing number of automotive accidents globally is one of the drivers for the growth of the ACC market. Another key factor for the increase in the size of the market through the forecasted period is the rising number of initiatives being undertaken by governments globally in order to improve the fuel efficiency of the cars as well as improve the safety attributes of the vehicles. ACC refers to an intelligent form of cruise monitoring that allows the cars to speed up and slow down automatically in order to keep up with the pace of the traffic ahead. ACC is also called as autonomous, active, intelligent and radar control. Regardless of what it is called, it`s becoming an increasingly common feature in new cars globally. ACC works with a sensor that is mounted within the front part of the car that constantly keeps on scanning the road ahead for other cars. The major advantages of ACC come into play during long journeys on wide-open roads like motorways, as well as on busier roads with a lot of traffic.

