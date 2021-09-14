CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The global Connected automotive infotainment system is forecasted to reach USD 53.28 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global Connected automotive infotainment system is forecasted to reach USD 53.28 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the emergence of cloud based applications in automotive industry. Connections to cloud-based solutions, such as Google Maps, or Nokia's Ovi Maps, allow access to the three elements of navigation-the roads, local POIs, and Location-Based Services (LBS) content.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panasonic Corporation#Infotainment#Usd#Smartphone#Reports And Data#Google Maps#Nokia#Location Based Services#Genivi Linux#Qnx#Apollo Lake#Ti#J5#Tda2x#I Mx6#Cagr#Suv#Sdl#Carplay#Android Auto
Las Vegas Herald

Kraft Paper Market Size Worth To Reach USD 22.38 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data

Increasing demand for recycled paper bags and kraft paper over polyethylene for carrying and packaging products at supermarkets and malls such as food products is expected to open up a range of lucrative opportunities for growth of companies operating in the market. In addition, rising preference for materials that are compliant with green regulations suggested by FDA is boosting demand for kraft paper and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Dystrophin Market To Reach USD 13.02 Billion By 2026 With CAGR of 47% | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dystrophin Market was valued at 0.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.02 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 47% percent. The growth of the dystrophin market is more in countries such as U.S, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, South Korea, and the United Kingdom; where key muscular dystrophy drugs are available in the market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

The global mountain bike size is expected to reach USD 5.34 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period

The global mountain bike size is expected to reach USD 5.34 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving revenue growth are rising focus on development of more durable and sturdy bikes, rising preference for bike sports, increasing preference for adventure tourism, and increasing number of individuals focusing on improving physical health and fitness. Mountain bikes are types of bicycles that are particularly designed for riding on rocky and uneven terrain. Mountain bikes or bicycles are mainly ridden off-road, on mountain trails, single tracks, and other uneven and unchartered paths.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Connected Car Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis during Reach USD 197.12 Billion by 2026

The global connected car is expected to reach USD 197.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing proliferation of the internet and ubiquity of smart devices offer several advantages, which is rapidly gaining traction amongst the automotive manufacturers to manufacture cars with connectivity facilities offering a host of features to cater to the increasing demand of consumers. Connected cars provide a host of services comprising safety features, infotainment services, and traffic information services, among others. In August 2019, Cognizant, a key IT company, announced the design and implementation of a digital solution to assist automotive company MG Motor to provide a smooth experience to customers of the Hector SUV, the connected internet car by the company.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cheese Ingredients Market to Reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cheese Ingredients Market was valued at USD 97.08 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0%. Cheese is a concentrated form of milk. Cheese is available as natural and processed cheese. Some of the natural cheese are mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cottage cheese, etc. Natural cheese holds a significant share in the cheese ingredients market due to the rising number of health-conscious consumers.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Vehicle Electrification Market Size - Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Forecast to reach USD 129.50 Billion by 2026 Research Report

The global vehicle electrification is forecast to reach USD 129.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The is projected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period. The edifice for the growth of the is enhanced vehicle efficiency and performance due to its electrification. The positive impact on the functioning of vehicles has resulted in the growing acceptance of the technology among the users. As a result of the positive impact of electrification on the performance of vehicles, an increasing number of players are introducing new models of electric vehicles like Toyota is planning to launch Toyota BEV range by 2025. Such initiatives by players are propelling the growth of the. Furthermore, the governments of different nations are providing continuous support for vehicle electrification. As an instance, under federal tax incentives, Internal Revenue Code [IRC] §30D plug-in electric vehicles are entitled to a credit of USD 2,500 to USD 7,500 per vehicle, as per the vehicle's battery capacity. Such support by government of different nations have a positive impact on the overall growth of the.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Connected Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026

The global Connected automotive infotainment system market is forecasted to reach USD 53.28 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the emergence of cloud based applications in automotive industry. Connections to cloud-based solutions, such as Google Maps, or Nokia's Ovi Maps, allow access to the three elements of navigation-the roads, local POIs, and Location-Based Services (LBS) content.
NFL
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Enterprise Application Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The Mobile enterprise application market is expected to grow from USD 49 billion in 2018 to USD 98 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for secured and real time sharing of corporate data, increasing digitalization of workplaces and mobile workforces with various operating systems, need for effective productivity of employees and organization, increasing demand for cloud based solutions and high demand of M2m and IoT By Telecom companies are some of the driving factors of the market. For instance, Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting e-governance, i.e., the use of information and communication technology for the use of information and communication technology for government services, exchange of information, communication transactions, integration of various stand-alone systems and services between government and citizen, business, government, employees as well as back-office processes and interactions within the entire government framework.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Charcoal Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

Reports and Data's latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global Charcoal industry. Authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The global charcoal market is expected to reach USD 6.80 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Charcoal finds extensive usage as a fuel in metallurgical smelting applications. The charcoal possesses a fixed carbon content, which lies in the range of around 50.0% to about 95.0%. The fixed carbon content of charcoal is crucial in metallurgy processes, as it is accountable for the reduction of iron oxides of the iron ore for the production of the metal. Brazil is the only nation across the globe that deploys charcoal on a large scale in blast furnaces used in the production of steel, as a heat source, along with providing carbon monoxide for reduction of iron ore.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market is expected to reach USD 1,616.15 million by the year 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Actigraphy sensors and Polysomnography devices are the devices which are used for the measurement of motion, usually with miniature accelerometers, to monitor daily activity and sleep patterns. The devices are typically worn for several weeks or days on the hip or the wrist. The motion patterns can be displayed as actograms that show the daily activity and rest periods. This data can be analyzed to provide a variety of objective endpoints about the circadian patterns, the level of activity, and the nighttime movements. The major driving factors that are boosting the growth of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are increasing sleep disorders like sleep-related breathing disorders, circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders, chronic sleep disorders like narcolepsy and hypersomnia which affect the quality life of patients. Manufacturers in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are integrating next-generation technologies, such as wireless technologies in actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices to improve the accuracy and reliability of the devices and ultimately to maintain a strong foothold in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market. For instance, ActiGraph launched its activity monitoring device, the CenterPoint Insight Watch, which uses raw data capture technology to capture the high-resolution signal from the accelerometer and provide actionable information to the user through its real-time data transfer mechanism.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Durable Medical Equipment Market Share, Forecast, Revenue, Demand, Growth and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Forecast to 2027. The global durable medical equipment market size is expected to reach USD 305.17 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of disabled care centers and surgical and outpatient services, hospital, and elderly care homes, and major prevalence of cancer, ophthalmic ailments, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, and gynecological disorders, coupled with rapidly increasing geriatric population, continuous technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing are some major factors boosting revenue growth of the global durable medical equipment market. Durable medical equipment is designed to manage various medical conditions, illnesses, and offer therapeutic benefits and convenience to patients.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cast Elastomers Market Applications, Products, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The detailed market intelligence report on the Cast Elastomers Market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Cast Elastomers Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Cast Elastomers Market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Cast Elastomers Market landscape.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Powered Data Buoy Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter's, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

The latest report published by Reports and Data is a work of meticulous research on the global Powered Data Buoy industry. It delves into the core structure of the industry to highlight its key segments and various micro-economic and macro-economic factors that influence industry growth. The report elucidates the key market dynamics such as market size, market share, market growth drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities using advanced analytical methods including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. It further offers market revenue growth in terms of gross profits, regional market revenues, industry revenue growth rate, sales statistics, manufacturing costs, production & consumption, supply & demand, and key market players' financial standing.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Vehicle Access Control Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Lanscape Research Report

The Global Vehicle Access Control Market is forecast to reach USD 29.16 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Vehicle access control system is an electronic system that is developed to administer the movement of vehicles over an area. Growing crime rate accredited to vehicle theft has increased the demand for safe and secure procedures for the protection of automobiles. Change in lifestyle has led automotives to become a crucial component of today's world. It has become a vital part of day-to-day activities.
NFL

