Cultured Meat Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2032

Reports and Data's latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global BTX industry. Authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The Global BTX Market is forecast to reach USD 274.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. BTX or commercially known as Hydrogenated Pyrolysis Gasoline (HPG) is the mixture of three simplest aromatic hydrocarbons namely Benzene, Toluene, and Xylene. Most of these aromatic hydrocarbons comes in the liquid form with an aromatic odor. BTX aromatic hydrocarbons are typically produced from double hydrogenation of the Raw Pyrolysis Gasoline (RPG) or debutanized aromatic concentration process, deriving from the catalytic reforming of naphtha in the petroleum refinery plant. The continuous expansion of the fuel additives, paints & coatings, cleaning agent, foams, and polymeric applications, others are some of its widely used end-usages. Use of these hydrocarbons as the chemical solvent or chemical intermediate in the manufacture of plastics, surfactant, rubber, adhesives, detergent, explosives, lubricants, drugs, and pesticides, to name a few are expected to primarily drive the demand of this market throughout the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO