Food Emulsifiers Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2020-2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market is expected to reach USD 1,616.15 million by the year 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Actigraphy sensors and Polysomnography devices are the devices which are used for the measurement of motion, usually with miniature accelerometers, to monitor daily activity and sleep patterns. The devices are typically worn for several weeks or days on the hip or the wrist. The motion patterns can be displayed as actograms that show the daily activity and rest periods. This data can be analyzed to provide a variety of objective endpoints about the circadian patterns, the level of activity, and the nighttime movements. The major driving factors that are boosting the growth of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are increasing sleep disorders like sleep-related breathing disorders, circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders, chronic sleep disorders like narcolepsy and hypersomnia which affect the quality life of patients. Manufacturers in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are integrating next-generation technologies, such as wireless technologies in actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices to improve the accuracy and reliability of the devices and ultimately to maintain a strong foothold in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market. For instance, ActiGraph launched its activity monitoring device, the CenterPoint Insight Watch, which uses raw data capture technology to capture the high-resolution signal from the accelerometer and provide actionable information to the user through its real-time data transfer mechanism.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO