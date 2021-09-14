Teen Mom Catelynn Lowell shares sweet photo of newborn Rya Rose just weeks after giving birth to their ‘final princess’

TEEN Mom Catelynn Lowell shared an adorable photo of her newborn daughter Rya Rose just weeks after giving birth to the little one.

The MTV star and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, welcomed their fourth daughter in August, months after she revealed she had suffered a second miscarriage.

Teen Mom Catelynn Lowell shared a cute photo of her newborn daughter Rya Rose Credit: Instagram

Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, welcomed their fourth daughter last month Credit: Instagram/Tyler Baltierra

Catelynn took to Instagram to post the new snap, which showed Rya sleeping soundly in a cute stripped onesie.

She captioned: "My cooking dinner buddy."

The famous couple have slowly been sharing more photos of their newborn, giving fans a look at their baby.

Catelynn and Tyler also share daughters Novalee, six, Vaeda, one, and 12-year-old Carly, who they placed for adoption - a heartbreaking moment that was viewed by 16 & Pregnant fans.

Recently, the duo shared photos of Novalee and Vaeda taking turns holding their baby sister and posing with her on the couch.

Upon giving birth, the couple shared: "We are proud to announce our fourth and final little princess Rya Rose Baltierra!

"Mom, baby, and dad are doing well, and Rya is adored by all that meet her... We are blessed beyond belief."

Fans originally speculated Rya's name would end up being Rose, however, it ended up being her middle name instead.

Catelynn and Tyler have welcomed nothing but daughters, and Teen Mom OG fans got to see the moment the pair learned they were having a girl on a recent episode of the reality series.

However, some fans noticed Tyler seemed "hurt" by the gender reveal.

While taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Tyler a** only make girls. He is hurt."

Another added: "Tyler you're just meant to be a girl dad and that's okay," while one chimed in, "Well, Tyler and Catelynn have to wait for a grandson."

'I LOST THE BABY'

While Catelynn and Tyler are all about their newborn, it comes months after the mom revealed she previously suffered a miscarriage.

She said last year: "I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby.

“I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone."

Catelynn continued at the time: "We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it.

"I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

The couple's daughters Novalee (pictured) and Vaeda, got to hold their baby sister Credit: Catelynn Lowell /Instagram

Teen Mom OG fans previously claimed Tyler looked 'hurt' when he first learned he was having another daughter Credit: MTV

The couple are parents to four daughters, including 12-year-old Carly, who they placed for adoption Credit: Instagram

