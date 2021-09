Bayonetta 3 continues to be a mystery to everyone. The game, what was announced exclusively for Nintendo Switch ago almost four years (2017) not only still has no release date; it has also not been seen at any recent video game event. However, the main people in charge of the project, Hideki Kamiya and Atsushi Inaba from PlatinumGames, wanted to reassure the players who await the title like May water, stating that “there is no reason for concern”. According to his words to the VGC medium, the development is progressing well and if we have not seen it yet, it is simply because showing it does not depend on them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO