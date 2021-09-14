CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
52-year-old Gilberto Gomez and 17-year-old Oscar Juarez Barrios dead after a crash on Highway 111 (Palm Desert, CA)

On Sunday, 52-year-old Gilberto Gomez, of Indio, and 17-year-old Oscar Juarez Barrios, of Mecca, lost their lives following a hit-and-run collision on Highway 111.

As per the initial information, officers got the reports of the crash at around 4:33 a.m. at Fred Waring Drive. On arrival, emergency responders declared Gomez and Barrios deceased.

September 14, 2021

