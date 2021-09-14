Jurgen Klopp: Emma Raducanu is the 'talent of the century' after US Open win
Jurgen Klopp has described Emma Raducanu as the "talent of the century" and says he will watch more women's tennis after the 18-year-old's US Open win. The Liverpool manager halted his preparations for his side's 3-0 win over Leeds on Sunday to join the millions watching on Saturday night as Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since 1977 by beating Leylah Fernandez.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0