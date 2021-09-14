Jurgen Klopp: Emma Raducanu is the 'talent of the century' after US Open win

Jurgen Klopp declared Takumi Minamino to be in a “really good moment” after the forward scored twice in Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Norwich in the Carabao Cup.The Japan international made the most of his first appearance of the season, scoring after four minutes of the tie with a smart low shot before he added a second late on with another neat finish in the penalty area.Minamino sustained a thigh injury earlier in the month which was stated as the main reason behind his lack of minutes so far, but boss Klopp was full of praise for the 26-year-old following a...

WORLD ・ 7 HOURS AGO