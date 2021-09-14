CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Jurgen Klopp: Emma Raducanu is the 'talent of the century' after US Open win

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurgen Klopp has described Emma Raducanu as the "talent of the century" and says he will watch more women's tennis after the 18-year-old's US Open win. The Liverpool manager halted his preparations for his side's 3-0 win over Leeds on Sunday to join the millions watching on Saturday night as Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since 1977 by beating Leylah Fernandez.

The Guardian

Emma Raducanu marches into US Open semis with easy win over Bencic

For all that Emma Raducanu has achieved and how far she has come over only a few fleeting weeks as a full-time professional, one of the opportunities she was still waiting for was the chance to battle against a top player. Until she stepped on to Arthur Ashe Stadium, she had never faced a top-40 opponent or tested her strengths against the best.
TENNIS
FanSided

Emma Raducanu’s magical win at US Open is simply great for the game

The unlikely teenage dream final between fearless underdogs Fernandez and Cinderella winner Raducanu is hopefully the start of a fascinating rivalry. The last British woman to win a grand slam was Virginia Wade, who triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977. Wade was right there cheering on the 18-year-old Emma Raducanu at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the next British female player to make history, winning her first major almost 45 years later.
TENNIS
The Independent

Liverpool show surprising stability amid extreme rotation

Given the extent of his defensive suffering last season, Jurgen Klopp deserved the luxury of being able to switch up his rearguard to the extreme this week. In fielding James Milner for the ill Trent Alexander-Arnold against Crystal Palace, using Kostas Tsimikas on the opposite flank to rest Andy Robertson and handing Ibrahima Konate a debut alongside Virgil van Dijk, only goalkeeper Alisson remained from Wednesday night’s 3-2 triumph over AC Milan.So much change – the back line had never featured together before – and yet so much stability. Patrick Vieira’s aggressive, multi-threat side were not easy to combat and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Takumi Minamino is in a really good moment – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp declared Takumi Minamino to be in a “really good moment” after the forward scored twice in Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Norwich in the Carabao Cup.The Japan international made the most of his first appearance of the season, scoring after four minutes of the tie with a smart low shot before he added a second late on with another neat finish in the penalty area.Minamino sustained a thigh injury earlier in the month which was stated as the main reason behind his lack of minutes so far, but boss Klopp was full of praise for the 26-year-old following a...
WORLD
