Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 10:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Tyler Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Jefferson, southeastern Tyler, southwestern Newton, eastern Hardin, northwestern Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 915 PM CDT At 810 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kirbyville to near Kountze. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Lumberton, Silsbee, Kirbyville, Kountze, Call, Evadale, Fred, Buna, Bevil Oaks, Lakeview, Caney Head, Weiss Bluff, Trout Creek, Magnolia Springs, Old Salem, Mt. Union, Wrights Settlement, Devils Pocket and Bleakwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 17:23:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...North Central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 12:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Lake County. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Vernon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Rapides and Vernon Parishes through 900 PM CDT At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles southwest of Olla to 6 miles northeast of Colfax to Hutton to near Burr Ferry. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Leesville, Rosepine, Boyce, Anacoco, Fort Polk, Alexandria International Airport, Slagle, Lena, Ball, New Llano, Colfax, Tioga, Timber Trails, Hutton, Flatwoods, Otis, Kurthwood, Sieper and Lacamp. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 88 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
VERNON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Nezpique Near Basile ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until Sunday evening. * At 7:35 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 2.6 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:35 PM CDT Tuesday was 3.1 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 2.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.6 Tue 7 pm CDT 2.8 2.7 2.4
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Cuyahoga and Lorain Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

