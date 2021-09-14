Rip Current Statement issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 23:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM NOVARUPTA OVER KODIAK ISLAND THROUGH TUESDAY Strong northwesterly winds to 45 mph have developed across Shelikof Strait and the waters around southern Kodiak Island, and will persist through Tuesday. These winds have resuspended ash from the 1912 Novarupta eruption, causing haze and reductions in air quality. Villages such as Karluk and Akhiok are most likely to be impacted. Those with respiratory ailments in these areas are encouraged to avoid or reduce outdoor activity to avoid inhaling the ash. The winds will subside by Tuesday night, which will cause the air quality to improve.

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK ・ 21 HOURS AGO